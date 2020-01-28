DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – January is coming to an end, but Jabs Gym in Eastern Market is making sure you stay consistent with your New Year’s resolution offering more than the typical workout.
“Here at Jabs Gym we offer three main components, we offer boxing, cross-training which is weight lifting and things of that sort, and we also have a booty series as well,” said Armond Rashad, co-owner of Jabs Gym.
That booty series is one of the things that sets Jabs Gym apart. It’s run by Sydni Jones who is one of eight personal trainers. The 90s R and Booty is modeled behind rhythm and blues and incorporates music and dance from the 90s.
“It’s 90s music. I do incorporate a few in the 80s. 90s music with resistance bands but we’re doing more rhythmic type movement, but we’re really hitting those hips. We’re hitting the booty, we’re hitting the legs, we’re hitting everything,” said Jones, a head trainer at Jabs Gym.
They’re also hitting the punching bag at Jabs with a variety of high boxing and kickboxing classes that co-owner Rashad describes a “nightclub for fitness.”
“It’s like a thing that you never experienced before in your life,” he said.
Rashad says that experience and treating clients like family is what keeps them coming back. He also says Eastern Market provides the perfect backdrop.
For more information on Jabs Gym, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.