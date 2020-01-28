Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
01-07-17-22-29, Lucky Ball: 15
Poker Lotto
JC-QS-4C-6S-9S
Midday Daily 3
4-2-0
Midday Daily 4
3-3-3-7
Daily 3
3-7-6
Daily 4
4-4-4-7
Fantasy 5
07-18-27-34-37
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
Keno
04-07-09-10-12-18-22-34-35-37-39-42-46-47-48-53-60-64-66-72-73-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $141 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $394 million
