DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

01-07-17-22-29, Lucky Ball: 15

Poker Lotto

JC-QS-4C-6S-9S

Midday Daily 3

4-2-0

Midday Daily 4

3-3-3-7

Daily 3

3-7-6

Daily 4

4-4-4-7

Fantasy 5

07-18-27-34-37

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

Keno

04-07-09-10-12-18-22-34-35-37-39-42-46-47-48-53-60-64-66-72-73-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $141 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $394 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply