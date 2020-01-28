Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is working on a state-wide mental health hotline.
The Michigan CARES (Community, Access, Resources, Education and Safety) hotline will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help people dealing with a mental health crisis.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says signing the bill is a necessary step.
“As governor, my number one job is to protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents,” said Whitmer. “By creating a mental health hotline that will be available 24/7, we have taken a necessary step towards giving all Michiganders the care they need.”
