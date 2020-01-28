Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Detroit.
It happened on Monday at 9:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of W. Vernor.
Police say the two suspects entered the local store, approached the counter and demand money.
The two then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
There were no injuries were reported, but this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
