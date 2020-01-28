FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ferndale Police say two 27-year-old men are in police custody after a home invasion was interrupted followed by a pursuit and crash.

It happened Tuesday on West Drayton where police said a resident heard a noise coming from the first floor of his home. The resident went to investigate and found a suspect standing in his living room.

Police say the suspect ran out the back door of the home into a vehicle with another suspect inside and left the area.

Ferndale police received information from the Madison Heights Police Department connecting Ferndale’s home invasion to other crimes in Madison Heights.

Madison Heights police provided Ferndale with a description of the vehicle and the suspects related to their incidents.

A Ferndale dispatcher located an address in Hazel Park that one of the suspect’s recently used.

Officers were sent to the address and saw a white 2014 Ford Fusion drive by. Police say a short pursuit happened and the Ford Fusion later hit a utility pole near Ryan and Eight Mile and crashed into several homes. The Fusion came to rest upside down pinning both suspects in the vehicle.

Police went to help both of the injured men out of the vehicle, one who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Police also say inside the vehicle were the items stolen from the Ferndale home.

The two will remain in police custody.

