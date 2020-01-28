Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Have you seen this 12-year-old girl?
Her name is Richanna Mosley and Detroit Police say she’s been missing since Sunday morning.
She was last seen leaving a house located in the 16000 block of Ellsworth and never returned to her residence located in the 7000 block of Rangoon.
Police say she is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.
If anyone has seen Richanna Mosley or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.