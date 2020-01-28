Want to Adopt a Pet? Here are 5 Lovable Pups to Adopt Now in DetroitStart your day off right with some pictures of lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

The 4 Best Mexican Spots in DetroitLooking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

4 Top Spots for Coffee in DetroitCraving coffee? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Brunching in the D? Fancy Places for The Best BrunchHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Detroit.

The 4 Best Butcher Shops in DetroitWinter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Detroit area, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Detroit.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails Brings New American Fare to English VillageA new cocktail bar and New American spot, offering appetizers, desserts and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, the new addition is located at 9215 E. Jefferson Ave. in English Village.