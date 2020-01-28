MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Summer break could be getting shorter for hundreds of Michigan students.
Many of the students in Berrien County are considering an early start date before Labor Day.
Right now, schools across the state start after the holiday to give them an extended summer break.
School officials say that while the time off is nice, it impacts students’ learning.
“A lot of families don’t want their summer shortened, but on the other hand you have that learning loss over the summer and if we can shorten it and bring some of those kids back earlier, it helps the younger kids with the reading. They’re not off so long in the summer.”
The Berrien Regional Education Service Agency found about half of parents were in favor of the proposal.
Any school that agrees to the change needs an early start waiver from the state.
