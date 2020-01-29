Filed Under:grocery store, Michigan, Royal Oak, woodward corner market

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The long-awaited Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak officially opened Wednesday.

It’s located at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

News of the store came back in 2017 after the Kroger there was closed and eventually demolished.

The 41,000 square-foot store offers fresh and prepared foods, bakery items and deli meats.

It also offers local brands like Daily Dozen Doughnuts and New York Bagel.

Comments

Leave a Reply