MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A bump, a pop, and a shake.

It’s all too familiar to Michigan drivers.

Pothole season is here a bit early and metro-Detroiters are veterans at battling the small and sometimes large crates, but if you find yourself jolted by a pothole, keep an eye out for these signs of damage:

  • Your steering wheel is off-center
  • You hear weird noises
  • Your steering wheel shakes
  • Or your car pulls to one side

Any of these symptoms should be looked at by a certified mechanic.

