MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A bump, a pop, and a shake.
It’s all too familiar to Michigan drivers.
Pothole season is here a bit early and metro-Detroiters are veterans at battling the small and sometimes large crates, but if you find yourself jolted by a pothole, keep an eye out for these signs of damage:
- Your steering wheel is off-center
- You hear weird noises
- Your steering wheel shakes
- Or your car pulls to one side
Any of these symptoms should be looked at by a certified mechanic.
