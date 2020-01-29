



– You don’t have to go to the mall to go shopping.

There are a number of boutiques and specialty stores popping up around the city and New Center in Detroit is becoming a hub for retail therapy, which starts at the intersection of West Grand Boulevard and Woodward Avenue.

Since traditional malls are scaling back in metro-Detroit, this allows retailers to take a turn and bring back brick and mortar back on the block.

“We have lost touch of the personable aspect of shopping. I love shopping. I love to go into a store and feel the fabric and look at and see how it feels on my body and how I look in it,” said Upper Row Owner Dr. LaToya Thompson.

Just north of downtown, New Center is becoming a local shopping district.

Angela Wisniewski brought her vision of bold and colorful women’s clothes to Cadillac Place where her shop Coup D’état was born.

“This part of town is definitely kind of of the next on the rise. And, I like the way it feels here,” said Wisniewski.

In the wake of online retail sales, Wisniewski wanted to create a shopping experience.

“What’s equally as important, if not more, is creating the environment of this space and making it feel like something which you cannot experience online,” she said.

If you take a stroll across the Grand Boulevard, you’ll find another store snuggled in the corner of the New Center building.

LaToya and Anthony Thompson opened the Upper Row to bring high-end fashion to the Motor City.

“We are the Gucci of Detroit. We love luxury things, premiere fabrics. Fashion is in the city. Detroit is known for so many things and we want to make sure that the nation knows that Detroit is here and we’re here to stay,” she said.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.