(CBS DETROIT) – Ford is recalling some of its popular F-150 trucks, but only in Canada.
Ford Motor Company says the F-series trucks have a problem with the electric tailgate latches.
Water can get into the electrical wiring and short-circuit the latch, causing the tailgate to open unexpectedly.
The recall covers nearly 90,000 trucks in Canada that were built in the US from 2015 through 2018.
Ford said in a statement, they received more reports of the problem in Canada than the US.
If you experience the issues, you can get it fixed for free here in the US.
