BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —Where will your child thrive this summer? Here’s how the Metro Parent Camp Expo are helping parents in the metro Detroit area.
It’s scheduled to happen from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Bloomfield Hills High School located at 4200 Andover Road.
At the expo parents can explore exciting day and overnight camp options for all ages and abilities in southeast Michigan and beyond.
Whether your child is into animals, sports, performance arts, robotics or academics – or, of course, classic outdoor camp fun like kayaking, hiking, crafting or horseback riding – you’re sure to find a match.
Several organizations also offer adaptive and sensory-attuned alternatives for children with special needs. Attendees will also meet the people involved to get a great feel for the right “fit” for your little camper.
Families can pre-register at MetroParent.com/CampExpo for a chance to win $500 toward an expo camp of their choice! Email events@metroparent.com for more information.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.