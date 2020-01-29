MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

KC-3C-10D-2H-5S

Midday Daily 3

4-1-1

Midday Daily 4

5-8-9-5

Daily 3

0-3-5

Daily 4

2-8-3-0

Fantasy 5

03-06-11-28-36

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

Keno

01-02-07-13-16-18-21-23-27-37-39-43-44-52-54-55-65-67-73-77-78-79

Mega Millions

17-36-47-51-62, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $141 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $394 million

