Comments
MI Lottery
By The Associated Press undefined
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
KC-3C-10D-2H-5S
Midday Daily 3
4-1-1
Midday Daily 4
5-8-9-5
Daily 3
0-3-5
Daily 4
2-8-3-0
Fantasy 5
03-06-11-28-36
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
Keno
01-02-07-13-16-18-21-23-27-37-39-43-44-52-54-55-65-67-73-77-78-79
Mega Millions
17-36-47-51-62, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $141 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $394 million
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.