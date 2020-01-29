Filed Under:crackdown, driving, Macomb County, michigan state police, oakland county, Wayne County


MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive drivers across several Metro Detroit communities Wednesday.

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Oakland and Macomb counties

Officers will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices along M-59 and M-53 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.

Wayne County

Troopers will be on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) between 8 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue from 8 p.m. until midnight.

“The focus of these details will be aggressive traffic enforcement targeting distracted driving, reckless and careless driving, seatbelts, and excessive speed,” MSP said.

For more visit here.

Comments

Leave a Reply