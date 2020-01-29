Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive drivers across several Metro Detroit communities Wednesday.
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive drivers across several Metro Detroit communities Wednesday.
Here’s a look at what you can expect.
Oakland and Macomb counties
Officers will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices along M-59 and M-53 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.
Wayne County
Troopers will be on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) between 8 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue from 8 p.m. until midnight.
“The focus of these details will be aggressive traffic enforcement targeting distracted driving, reckless and careless driving, seatbelts, and excessive speed,” MSP said.
For more visit here.