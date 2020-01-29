Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a decline in violent crimes nationally in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018. The law enforcement agency recently published its “Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report,” which covers crime data from January through June 2019.
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a decline in violent crimes nationally in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018. The law enforcement agency recently published its “Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report,” which covers crime data from January through June 2019.
Detroit aligned with the nationwide trend and saw fewer violent crimes reported in the first six months of 2019 when compared to figures for the first six months of 2018.
The report is based on information from 14,273 law enforcement agencies that submitted three to six months of data for both 2018 and 2019 to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
Here is the information for Detroit:
- Total Violent Crime Reported 2018: 6,290
- Total Violent Crime Reported 2019: 5,956
For the complete story, visit here.