DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection to a triple non-fatal shooting.
It happened on the city’s west side Sunday at 12:10 a.m. in the 18600 block of Grand River.
Police say the suspects exited out of a white Chevy Tahoe and fired shots toward the local business.
The suspects shot two males ages 48 and 19 and a 17-year-old female.
Police say the victims were treated for non-fatal injuries.
The suspects are described as three black males, in their 20s and armed. Police say only two men are seen in the photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
