Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Starting Thursday, you can get a free Beyond Burger at Denny’s.
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Starting Thursday, you can get a free Beyond Burger at Denny’s.
The breakfast chain is now offering the burger nation-wide.
Head into Denny’s restaurant Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and get a free plant-based patty for free with a purchase of any drink.
Here’s a list of the 17 Denny’s locations in Michigan.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.