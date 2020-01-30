DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say two women shot each other after a verbal altercation in Detroit.
It happened Thursday morning at 3 a.m. in the 15700 block of Stout.
Police say the two women are neighbors and the 71-year-old woman allegedly struck the 55-year-old woman with an item.
The 55-year-old woman, a CPL holder, then fired a shot striking the 71-year-old woman.
The 71-year-old woman, also a CPL holder, fired a shot striking the 55-year-old woman.
Police say the 55-year-old was taken to a local hospital and listed in temp-serious condition.
The 71-year-old was also taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
