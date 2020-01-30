METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan State Police Department says numbers from their Wednesday joint traffic initiative are in.
The troopers assigned to the Lodge detail conducted 114 traffic stops including driving too slow, failing to use signal, speeding, careless driving, texting, open intoxicants, fail to yield to emergency vehicle.
On Tuesday, MSP announced the initiative with the Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s Department focusing on M-59 and M-53 Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. MSP said troopers would also be on the Lodge between Eight Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue from 8 p.m. to midnight.
MSP says there were a total of 350 traffic stops. Here’s the breakdown:
Total traffic stops: 350
Total citations: 281
Verbal Warnings: 106
Distracted Driving Citations: 47
Speed Citations: 144
Arrests: 8
