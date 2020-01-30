Comments
WARREN, Mich. (PATCH) — President Donald Trump will be in Michigan Thursday to speak to supporters at a manufacturing plant in Warren.
Trump will speak at Dana Incorporated’s plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.
The visit follows the president signing a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico this week and comes in the midst of his impeachment trial.
- 1:35 p.m. — Trump departs Washington, D.C., en route to Harrison Charter Township, MI
- 3 p.m. — Trump arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Charter Township, MI
- 3:10 p.m. — Trump departs Harrison Charter Township, MI, en route to Warren, MI
