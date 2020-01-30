Filed Under:dana incorporated, Manufacturing Plant, Michigan, President Donald Trump, Warren


WARREN, Mich. (PATCH)  — President Donald Trump will be in Michigan Thursday to speak to supporters at a manufacturing plant in Warren.

Trump will speak at Dana Incorporated’s plant at Van Dyke and Martin Road.

The visit follows the president signing a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico this week and comes in the midst of his impeachment trial.

  • 1:35 p.m. — Trump departs Washington, D.C., en route to Harrison Charter Township, MI
  • 3 p.m. — Trump arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Charter Township, MI
  • 3:10 p.m. — Trump departs Harrison Charter Township, MI, en route to Warren, MI

