DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Entering downtown Detroit off the lodge freeway you can’t help but see the eyesore that once housed Joe Louis arena.
Once a prominent venue in the heart of downtown Detroit, the Joe Louis Arena has played home to countless memorable events. Everything from concerts, performances and of course multiple Red Wings championships.
Demolition of the structure started a year ago, so what’s the delay?
“Currently we have completed the conventional demolition in preparation for the jacking system, that is going to be erected starting next week, and that jacking system is actually gonna lower those large tresses that you see behind me,” said Senior Project Manager Donna Rice.
Rice says the large tresses require specialized equipment for take down.
“It’s actually located on the West Coast and it’s serving another project, so we had to wait for that project to be completed so the equipment can be shipped,” said Rice.
Once that equipment arrives Rice says the take down will take about a month. Initially the completed demo was set for February, but now Rice says the projected completion date is the end of May, contingent of any unforeseen conditions.
