MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – If you shop for used clothing because it’s cheaper, you might soon find yourself at Nordstrom!
The clothing giant says they’ll start selling second-hand apparel online, and in their New York store.
They now join Macy’s and JC Penny’s as the latest retailers jumping on the used clothing trend.
This comes as resale sites like Poshmark and thread-up report high sales.
