DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say four people escaped a Detroit house fire, but one man was discovered dead inside the home.
It happened Thursday at 2:47 a.m. in the 14200 block of Mayfield where police say an an unknown suspect threw an object inside of the house, catching the house on fire.
The man inside the home was 41-years-old.
Police said in an update early Thursday afternoon, “Investigators cannot find evidence that an accelerants was used at this location.”
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
