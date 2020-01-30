Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – If used clothes aren’t your thing, Popeyes might be looking a little more luxurious.
The fried chicken maker is back in the retail game, with new orange and maroon clothing.
The limited-edition line has garnered extra attention due to its close resemblance to Beyoncé’s new Adidas Ivy Park collection.
Popeyes says all proceeds from their collection will go to the Popeyes Foundation, helping communities in need.
For more information visit here.
Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020
