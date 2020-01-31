Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The fate of Detroit icon Aretha Franklin’s estate is back up in the air.
Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Garrett Owens, was named the personal representative of her estate back in 2018.
New documents now show Garrett gave two weeks’ notice she would be stepping down.
Franklin’s estate and discovery of multiple wills has been the subject of multiple legal battles.
It’s unclear who will take over as representative.
