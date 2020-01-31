Looking to satisfy your appetite for halal fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable halal restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Sheeba Restaurant

Topping the list is Sheeba Restaurant. Located at 8752 Joseph Campau St., the Middle Eastern and halal spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly halal restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. Sample breakfast, sandwiches, salads, platters and more. Look for dishes like lamb gallaba (a stew or stir-fry), baked fish and Yemen kebab.

Yelper Tessa D., who reviewed Sheeba Restaurant on Jan. 24, wrote, “Best lamb I have ever had! The fahsa was especially delicious. Great hummus and bread. The portion sizes were very large, and we left full, happy and still had leftovers!”

Moe A. noted, “If you want to try Yemeni food, this is the place to come! The service was great. And it’s very clean.”

2. Bishr Poultry & Food Center

Next up is Bishr Poultry & Food Center, situated at 12300 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, meat shop and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. Try the fried chicken wings, lamb shank and veal soup from the menu.

Yelp can offer more information on Bishr Poultry & Food Center.

“We are a supermarket who sells halal products, live poultry and carry-out food, such as fried chicken, fried fish, rice, lamb shanks, fries, butterfly shrimp, chicken nuggets, chicken kafta, rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken, chicken curry, vegetables, samoosa, rice, spaghetti and more,” it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s

Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s, located at 2200 Caniff St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced halal spot four stars out of 50 reviews. Enjoy burgers, shrimp fried rice, sweet and spicy chicken, a gyro sandwich, a lamb gyro quesadilla and a Philly steak cheese sandwich.

Yelper Sterling H., who reviewed Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s on Dec. 10, wrote, “I tried the beef and chicken samosas…The NY lamb [and] rice was excellent, as before.”

Joy G. noted, “I’m not sure how they compare to the street gyros in New York, but this will always remain my favorite for New-York style chicken and rice. I typically get the lamb with a side of extra white sauce.”

