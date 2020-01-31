STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Looking to stay active this winter and work off some energy, all while having a great time?

In Metro Detroit, Urban Air Adventure Park has become a popular entertainment destination.

The new adventure park will test your skills and also brings “lots of excitement,” said Urban Air Co-Owner Wes Ayar.

The Sterling Heights adventure park is the second location in Michigan and the only one in Metro Detroit.

Co-owner Andy Batal says he discovered the park while visiting his sister.

“She said there’s a new place in Franklin, Indiana which is a suburb of Indianapolis, so we ended up driving for about 45 minutes and came to this family entertainment center that’s called Urban Air, Franklin Indiana., the kids had an absolutely amazing time,” said Batal.

Batal says that experience was so amazing, that he decided to leave his job and franchise an Urban Air park here in his home state.

He also says the park has so much to offer.

“We have 17 different activities that you can do and each activity you can do as much as you like because when you buy a day pass you’re here for as long as you want,” he said.

Urban Air offers a ropes course, rock climbing, spin and flip bumper cars, the warrior course…and more.

Ayar says the park is not only for children.

“We have something for everyone, whether you’re an adult a child, or just someone who loves to do things that are active,” he said.

The park is also available for birthday parties and corporate events.

