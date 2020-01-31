Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – National Wear Red Day is Feb. 7 across the nation and people will spread awareness of heart disease in women by wearing red.
Part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, Wear Red Day focuses the nation’s attention on heart disease, the number one killer of women in America.
Women and men throughout the country will be wearing red sweaters, red dresses, red ties or red dress pins to show their support of this movement to save women’s lives.
The American Heart Association is asking the community to post a picture with the element of red, whether you are wearing red or someone else. Tag AHA on social media @AHAMichigan and use the hashtag #DetroitGoRed.
