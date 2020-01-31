Comments
Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Metro Detroit is blessed with many remarkable community leaders working to improve our region and make it a better place to live. Two women are featured on this Sunday’s MICHIGAN MATTERS talking about their efforts.
Pashon Murray, founder of Detroit Dirt, appears with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about her efforts and her company which are helping our environment and more.
And Najah Bazzy, who started Zaman International, has helped over 250,000 people with homelessness, and families overcoming tough circumstances.
It is part of MICHIGAN MATTERS focus on highlighting community champions across our region. You can see the first installment with two remarkable Metro Detroit leaders on “Michigan Matters” 11:30 am this Sunday on CBS 62.
