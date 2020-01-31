GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Vaping-related injuries aren’t the only concern among Michigan officials.
Now there’s a new problem: an increasing number of overdoses.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people that come to our jail is under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. So, an addiction in people’s lives many times draws them right here to jail. So, it’s a real problem and we’re doing our best, but there’s more to be done,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Genesee County responded to at least five overdoses this week tied to heroin or fentanyl.
The sheriff there also recommends the public carry Narcan, which is a life-saving medication that can block the effects of opioids.
