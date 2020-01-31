MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan teenager has a second chance at life after a vaping-related injury badly damaged his lungs.

Daniel Ament remembers vaping last September and then waking up more than a month later after an emergency double lung transplant to save his life.

“I couldn’t talk or move, because my muscles had atrophied, so I didn’t have enough strength to lift up my head,” said Ament.

He and his mother Tammy recalled those harrowing weeks.

Now he’s speaking out now to warn against e-cigarettes.

“I just don’t want this to happen to other people,” he said.

As strong as his story is, nicotine addiction from vaping is hard to break even in his own family.

His twin brother can’t stop vaping according to Ament’s mother.

“I asked him this morning if he wants to stop and if he wants my help to get help and he said maybe, but he stopped for a while but he went back to it,” she said.

Ament tells his brother that “he’s being stupid.”

Now 17-year-old Daniel takes 20 pills a day and will be on medication for the rest of his life. And his dream of being a navy seal is finished.

Today his goal is more modest, to live.

