(CBS DETROIT) – Xavier Sandoval is getting ready for the super bowl and the food.

“Of course, the wings. Gotta have wings,” said Sandoval.

The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will eat 1.4 billion wings this weekend.

That’s enough wings to circle the earth 3 times.

It also adds up to big business for restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings.

Football fans are also expected to eat some 90 million pounds of snack food.

For many pizzas is a must.

Dominos alone sells around 2 million pizzas for the big game.

Don’t forget the guacamole. Around a quarter billion avocados were imported in recent weeks to prepare for the high demand.

But it’s not just the food that’s a super bowl tradition. Americans are expected to spend about a billion dollars on beer.

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting ready for a super Sunday in sales.

Millions of Americans like Sandoval plan to go big on game day.

And worry about the consequences on Monday.

