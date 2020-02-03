AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Newly released dashcam video shows the moment leading up to State Representative Rebekah Warren’s arrest in December.
Auburn Hills Police caught Warren hitting a guard rail and when officers managed to pull her over, they say she admitted to having a few drinks.
Dashcam video also caught the moment she hit the guard rail along I-75 in Auburn Hills.
Officers later conducted a series of sobriety tests before they arrested her.
Warren represents the 55th district of Michigan, which includes Ann Arbor.
She was arraigned last Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and posted bond shortly after.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.