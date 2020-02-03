MICHIGAN (PATCH) — In a new report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly 80 percent of people who have been hospitalized for lung injuries related to e-cigarettes or vaping had obtained marijuana products through sources such as family or friends, or online or on the street.
According to the CDC study, 82 percent of patients nationwide who were hospitalized with vaping-related illnesses reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing e-cigarettes, and 78 percent reported acquiring the products from informal sources. Only 16 percent of patients reported purchasing products from commercial sources, including recreational or medical dispensaries, and vape or smoke shops.
The study also found patients between the ages of 13-17 were more likely to acquire both THC- and nicotine-containing products from informal sources.
The CDC has linked most illnesses to vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing vaping products. However, health officials are continuing to investigate other substances and product sources for a possible link to vaping-related illnesses.
Most recent data from the CDC reports 50-99 vaping-related illnesses in Michigan. There have been two deaths officials say are vaping-related.
For the complete story visit here.