Filed Under:adult use, licenses, Michigan, recreational marijuana


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — There are now 42 active adult-use licenses in the state as of Feb. 3.

On Dec. 1, 2019 the first Michigan recreational marijuana — or adult-use — sale was made.

Voters went to the polls in 2018 and 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the then proposal, which won by an 11-point margin.

Here’s a list of the active-adult use licenses in Michigan:

  • Ann Arbor Healing – 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Arbors Wellness – 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Battle Creek Provisioning – 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
  • Battle Spring – 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
  • Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan – 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon MI 49441
  • Bloom City Club – 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
  • Breedsville Provision Center – 77 E. Main Street, Breedsville MI 49027
  • Choice Labs – 3331 Page Ave, Jackson MI 49203
  • Dank on Arrival – 3650 Patterson Rd, Bay City MI 48706
  • Elite Wellness – 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
  • Essence Collective – 759 E Pinconning Road, Pinconning MI 48650
  • Exclusive Provisioning Centers – 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
  • Green Acres Wellness Center – 4700 N Huron Rd, Pinconning MI 48650
  • Green House of Walled Lake – 103 E Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake MI 48390
  • Green Peak Innovations/Skymint – 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Green Planet Patient Collective – 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Green Tree Relief – 124 South Main Street, Reading MI 49274
  • Greenstone – 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Herbology – 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
  • Kinship Parma – 2199 N. Concord, Albion MI 49224
  • Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co. – 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
  • Lume Cannabis Co. – 9899 Honor Highway, Honor MI 49640
  • Meds Cafe – 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
  • Michigan Supply and Provisions – 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
  • Mission Ann Arbor – 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
  • Nature’s Medicines – 3480 E North Union Rd, Bay City, MI 48706
  • Nature’s ReLeaf – 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
  • Park Place Provisionary – 1922 Park St Suite A, Muskegon MI 49441
  • Pinnacle Emporium – 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
  • Puff Cannabis Company – 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
  • Releaf Center for Compassionate Care – 144 W Broad St, Chesaning, MI 48616
  • Releaf Center to Compassionate Care – 1840 Terminal Rd, Niles, MI 49120
  • Remedii – 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
  • Roots – 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
  • The Barn – 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
  • The Fire Station – 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
  • The Flower Bowl – 28661 Michigan Ave, Inkster MI 48141
  • The Green Door Bangor – 126 W. Monroe Street, Bangor MI 49013
  • White River Wellness – 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
  • 1st Quality Medz – 286 Burke St, River Rouge MI 48218
  • 20 Past 4 – 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson MI 49202

Related link: Here’s A List Of 27 Active Adult-Use Marijuana Licenses In Michigan

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply