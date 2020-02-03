Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — There are now 42 active adult-use licenses in the state as of Feb. 3.
On Dec. 1, 2019 the first Michigan recreational marijuana — or adult-use — sale was made.
Voters went to the polls in 2018 and 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the then proposal, which won by an 11-point margin.
Here’s a list of the active-adult use licenses in Michigan:
- Ann Arbor Healing – 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Arbors Wellness – 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Battle Creek Provisioning – 1525 W. Michigan Avenue Suite 11 & 13, Battle Creek MI 49037
- Battle Spring – 2245 W. Columbia Suite 119 & 120, Battle Creek MI 49015
- Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan – 1839 Peck St Suite B, Muskegon MI 49441
- Bloom City Club – 423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48103
- Breedsville Provision Center – 77 E. Main Street, Breedsville MI 49027
- Choice Labs – 3331 Page Ave, Jackson MI 49203
- Dank on Arrival – 3650 Patterson Rd, Bay City MI 48706
- Elite Wellness – 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
- Essence Collective – 759 E Pinconning Road, Pinconning MI 48650
- Exclusive Provisioning Centers – 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
- Green Acres Wellness Center – 4700 N Huron Rd, Pinconning MI 48650
- Green House of Walled Lake – 103 E Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake MI 48390
- Green Peak Innovations/Skymint – 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Green Planet Patient Collective – 700 Tappan, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Green Tree Relief – 124 South Main Street, Reading MI 49274
- Greenstone – 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Herbology – 11392 West Jefferson Ave, River Rouge MI 48218
- Kinship Parma – 2199 N. Concord, Albion MI 49224
- Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co. – 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
- Lume Cannabis Co. – 9899 Honor Highway, Honor MI 49640
- Meds Cafe – 2352 South US 23, Rogers City MI 49779
- Michigan Supply and Provisions – 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
- Mission Ann Arbor – 111 S. Main St. Suite 1, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Nature’s Medicines – 3480 E North Union Rd, Bay City, MI 48706
- Nature’s ReLeaf – 4086 South Dort Hwy, Burton MI 48529
- Park Place Provisionary – 1922 Park St Suite A, Muskegon MI 49441
- Pinnacle Emporium – 1098 East Main Suite 1 & 2, Morenci MI 49256
- Puff Cannabis Company – 1680 Marquette St., Bay City MI 48706
- Releaf Center for Compassionate Care – 144 W Broad St, Chesaning, MI 48616
- Releaf Center to Compassionate Care – 1840 Terminal Rd, Niles, MI 49120
- Remedii – 989 East Main Street, Morenci MI 49526
- Roots – 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City MI 48706
- The Barn – 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
- The Fire Station – 162 Heritage DR, Negaunee MI 49866
- The Flower Bowl – 28661 Michigan Ave, Inkster MI 48141
- The Green Door Bangor – 126 W. Monroe Street, Bangor MI 49013
- White River Wellness – 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
- 1st Quality Medz – 286 Burke St, River Rouge MI 48218
- 20 Past 4 – 3590 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson MI 49202
Related link: Here’s A List Of 27 Active Adult-Use Marijuana Licenses In Michigan
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.