MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Sheriff’s Association announced a new leading man.
The association’s board of directors named Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton as their new executive director.
Saxton served Calhoun County as their sheriff since 2013.
He’ll move to his new post at the end of April, where he will now oversee 83 sheriff departments across the state.
