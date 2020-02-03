EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Eastpointe Police Department is searching for a man who stole a running unattended vehicle from a gas station.
It happened Feb. 2 around 10:30 p.m. according to police, who say an unidentified male described as early 20s, 6-feet tall, thin build, black hair in “corn rows,” was hanging out at the bus stop on Gratiot Avenue at Eight Mile when customer of the gas station left his vehicle running and unattended.
The suspect was last seen headed eastbound on Eight Mile in he 2005 black, Jeep Grand Cherokee (MI license plate DZY9489).
Police provided some suggestions on their Facebook page: “We suggest taking small steps to make your life less complicated. Lock your car, don’t leave valuables in your car (phones, guns, kids, your wallet), be aware of your surroundings, don’t leave your car running and unattended, have a smoke detector, have charged batteries in your smoke detector.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.