



January 31, 2020

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Metro Detroit, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Dream, rottweiler

Dream gets along well with other dogs. She is looking for cat-free home. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She is already house-trained.

Dream’s current caretakers say:

Dream was surrendered to our rescue after she recently had a litter of 10 puppies outside that died. She was in need of veterinary care and was taken to our vet where she got the medical care she needed. She currently weighs about 60 pounds and will be started on a good nutritious diet so she can gain a few pounds. Dream walks great on a leash and does well in the car. She is super lovable and hasn’t had the best life; however, we hope to change all of that when her new forever family finds her.

Read more about Dream on Petfinder.

Bisquit, chihuahua

Bisquit loves other dogs. He’s neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Notes from Bisquit’s caretakers:

Bisquit and his three litter-mates were surrendered to our rescue. He is about one year old.

Apply to adopt Bisquit today at Petfinder.

Flash, chihuahua

Flash plays well with others — he loves other dogs. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Flash’s current caretakers say:

Flash and his three litter-mates were surrendered to our rescue. He is the largest of the group. He is about one year old.

Read more about Flash on Petfinder.

Greta, chihuahua

Greta gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she’s spayed.

Notes from Greta’s caretakers:

Greta and her three litter-mates were surrendered to our rescue. She is the only female of the group. She is about one year old.

Apply to adopt Greta today at Petfinder.

Cece, chihuahua and terrier mix

Cece wants all your attention: She’ll need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Cece’s current caretakers say:

Cece is a seven-month-old owner surrender who is superactive but very sweet. She loves to cuddle and needs to be the only pet in the house. We are working on her house-training.

Read more about how to adopt Cece on Petfinder.

Dae Dae, pit bull terrier mix

Dae Dae has already been neutered.

Here’s what Dae Dae’s friends at Michigan Humane Society – Detroit Center for Animal Care think of him:

Dae Dae is ready for action and loves to play for long periods of time. He does need to learn some manners and how to follow rules.

Read more about Dae Dae on Petfinder.

Icicle, pit bull terrier mix

Icicle has already been spayed.

Notes from Icicle’s caretakers:

Icicle loves to play for long periods of time. She is always on the go, and enjoys exercise, training and playing. Icicle loves to be petted and touched. She doesn’t have a history with either dogs or cats.

Read more about Icicle on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline