GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — It’s always nice to receive a little positive recognition.
The financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. recently released its “America’s 50 Best Cities To Live” rankings for 2020, and one Metro Detroit community took home a spot on the list.
Here are the cities from our state that are included in the rankings:
Grosse Pointe Park (Highest Ranked)
- Ranking: 23
- Population: 11,207
- Five-year population change: -2.3%
- Median household income: $112,384
- Five-year average unemployment rate: 3.3%
For the complete story and to see what other city made the list visit here.