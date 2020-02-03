Filed Under:best cities to live in america, Grosse Pointe Park, metro detroit, Rankings


GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — It’s always nice to receive a little positive recognition.

The financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. recently released its “America’s 50 Best Cities To Live” rankings for 2020, and one Metro Detroit community took home a spot on the list.

Here are the cities from our state that are included in the rankings:

Grosse Pointe Park (Highest Ranked)

  • Ranking: 23
  • Population: 11,207
  • Five-year population change: -2.3%
  • Median household income: $112,384
  • Five-year average unemployment rate: 3.3%

