Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Bangladeshi restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Amar Pizza

Topping the list is Amar Pizza. Located at 12195 Joseph Campau, the Bangladeshi spot, which offers pizza and burgers, is the highest-rated cheap Bangladeshi restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp. Indulge in pies like dry fish pizza with dried shrimp, roasted garlic, onions, cilantro and spicy fish paste sauce or the Naga pizza with chicken, red onions, cilantro and Naga sauce.

“Amar Pizza has been serving Wayne County since 2010,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile. “Our mission is to provide delicious food in a friendly environment. With over 4 years of success under our belt, we look forward to adding you to our long history of happy customers.”

As to what the business is known for, “Located in Hamtramck, our pizzas are made to order with the highest quality, fresh and 100% Halal ingredients,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Zamzam Restaurant

Next up is ZamZam Restaurant, situated at 11917 Conant St. With four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option. Look for items like the lamb or goat biryani with basmati rice, raisins and almonds and fish tikka featuring a seasoned fillet marinated in tandoori masala.

We found this information on Yelp about the business’s signature items: “biryani rice, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken and special tea,” it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Bonoful Sweets & Cafe

Bonoful Sweets & Cafe, located at 12085 Conant Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi spot four stars out of 18 reviews. The menu includes lentil soup, vegetable curry, shrimp fried rice and bindi masala with okra braised with onion tomato garlic in missal sauce.

Yelper Mila H., who reviewed Bonoful Sweets & Cafe on Nov. 27, wrote, “Food and service is incredible! Food is always flavorful and fresh – goat is so good! The people who work here are so kind and welcoming that you feel like you’re having dinner in their home.”

Yelper Sarah M. added, “I’ve eaten here many times and love it! They have sweets and snacks to pick up quickly and have a good selection in their full menu. I also like that they have options for a private booth for family and a mostly private back area for larger groups.”

