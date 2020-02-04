Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan Fed-Ex worker is enjoying some national fame for going above and beyond his everyday job.
Mel Marlett says it was a normal day when delivering a package at a house in Manistique in Michigan’s UP.
Rather than just setting the delivery on the snow, Marlett shoveled it away so it would say dry.
The homeowner caught him in his act of kindness on a Ring camera and shared it with the world.
Marlett says he’s been with Fed-Ex for 23-years and that sometimes you just need to give things an extra push.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.