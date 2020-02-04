DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — As Valentine’s Day draws closer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is asking local students to join her in giving “Valentines for Veterans.”
The project has locals make handmade valentine cards for veterans in the area who may be alone on the special day, now in its sixth year for Dingell.
Since 2015, students across the region created hundreds of cards to show veterans how much they are loved and appreciated.
“A gesture as small as a handmade card can mean so much to the men and women who served our country,” said Dingell. “For Valentine’s Day, I invite all students to join us in showing our veterans how much we appreciate their service and sacrifices. Our Veterans have done so much to protect our country and the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
The cards will be delivered on Valentine’s Day by Dingell to both the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and the Ann Arbor VA.
Those who wish to participate may drop off artwork at Dingell’s Michigan offices anytime between now and Wednesday, Feb. 12, or call the Dearborn office at 313-278-2936 to arrange for pickup.
For more information and drop off locations, visit here.