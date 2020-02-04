Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — With the Super Bowl weekend here, football fans across the nation are gearing up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — With the Super Bowl weekend here, football fans across the nation are gearing up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
You might consider yourself an avid fan of the sport, but have you ever wondered how Detroit compares with other metros across the country in its football passion?
The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its “2020’s Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans.”
Detroit finished 30th on the overall list.
- Professional Football Rank: 28
- College Football Rank: 236
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranked as the best city for football fans in the United States, according to WalletHub, followed by Boston, Massachusetts, and Dallas, Texas.
For the complete story, visit here.