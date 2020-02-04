Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are warning parents to keep an eye and stop children who appear to be strangling themselves.
MSP says it’s part of a kids game known as “The Choking Game” where they choke themselves for a rush of energy.
“Kids are kids. You know we all went through that point in our lives where we were invincible and you know really you don’t think about what the end game or what the end could really be and in a game like this the end, could be the end,” said MSP Lt. Jim Lang.
Officials say the game could lead to concussions, hemorrhaging and seizures.
