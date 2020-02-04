Filed Under:bloomfield hills resident, oakland county man, oakland hills caddie scholarship trust, Scholarship Fund

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) — The former president of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Fund is facing charges for embezzling money from his own fund.

Sixty-year-old Craig Maass of Bloomfield Hills is was arrested last week by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Alvin Maass

(Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they were tipped off by Trustees of the scholarship when they saw some irregularities with their money.

Police say a forensic audit found Maass embezzled $697,000 for himself.

He now faces felony charges for embezzlement by a fiduciary.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply