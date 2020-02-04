Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) — The former president of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Fund is facing charges for embezzling money from his own fund.
Sixty-year-old Craig Maass of Bloomfield Hills is was arrested last week by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say they were tipped off by Trustees of the scholarship when they saw some irregularities with their money.
Police say a forensic audit found Maass embezzled $697,000 for himself.
He now faces felony charges for embezzlement by a fiduciary.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.