LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address at East Lansing High School, where her daughters are currently enrolled, in East Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“I’m honored to discuss the Democratic Party’s vision of action for our nation from East Lansing High School, where my daughters are learning and preparing for the future,” Whitmer said. “Americans are good, hardworking people who expect our elected officials in the highest offices of government to work just as hard as we do every day. Democrats across the country have a plan to improve education, fix our infrastructure, expand and protect health care coverage, and build an economy that works for everyone. Our nation deserve this type of leadership, and we are ready to take action to get it done.”
Dori Leyko, superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools says the district is honored to welcome Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist to East Lansing Public Schools.
“We are honored and excited to welcome Governor Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and their families to East Lansing Public Schools for this event. Sherry and Sydney are loved and valued members of the East Lansing High School family,” said Leyko. “As the leader of this wonderful district, I look forward to hosting our guests and to providing a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience to some of our students and staff.”
