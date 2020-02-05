Comments
METRO DETROIT (PATCH) — Everyone has a teacher who inspired them. Whether it was through an interaction that led to an interest in a specific academic subject or a relationship that helped shape who they are today, teachers across the United States make a positive difference on a daily basis.
Teachers around Metro Detroit are no different, and Barnes & Noble is giving high school students a chance to celebrate a special educator in their lives.
The American bookseller company is holding its “My Favorite Teacher Contest” throughout February. The contest, open to high school students age 14 and older, invites participants to send in a letter, poem or essay about the teacher who influenced and inspired them the most.
The winner of the “Barnes & Noble Teacher of the Year” award will receive $5,000 and be recognized at a special event at a Barnes & Noble store. The winning teacher’s school will also receive $5,000.
