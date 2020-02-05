Comments
As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. continue to climb, the spread of panic and misinformation are running rampant. Today, Dr. Oz brings you the latest updates as he tracks this public health emergency and what it means for you and your family. We also share details from the frontline of the medical community working to contain the virus in China.
Plus, people placed in quarantine following their trips to Wuhan speak out about their experiences.
Then, inspired by a mom who went undercover posing as an 11-year-old girl to catch predators, Mara Schiavocampo recreates her investigation to shine a light on the abuse of children online.