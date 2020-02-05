Comments
Ford is cutting down its profit checks to workers.
The company announced all united states workers would get a $6,600 down $1,000 from last year.
This reflects their lower profits in 2019.
Both gm and ford currently give a profit-sharing check to hourly workers based on pre-tax profits in North America.
Those workers can expect their checks within the next two months.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.