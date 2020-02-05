Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Founders Brewing Co. will reopen this week. It’s the first opening following the closure that came amid a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee.
The opening is slated for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Founders leaders said the profits from the next three years will be donated to charities and community organizations.
“After three months of progress behind-the-scenes, now is the best time to honor our commitments in Detroit and reopen the Detroit taproom,” said company Co-Founder and CEO Mike Stevens.
